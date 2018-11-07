Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00011822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. Aragon has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and approximately $212,569.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,053,391 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, IDEX, GOPAX and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

