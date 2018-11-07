Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) has been given a $10.00 price objective by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s current price.

PETX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETX opened at $6.69 on Monday. Aratana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $303.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Research analysts predict that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, CEO Peter Steven St sold 75,000 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernst Heinen sold 10,372 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $53,415.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,406 shares in the company, valued at $810,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,205 shares of company stock worth $604,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 726,903 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,376,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 365,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,348,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 345,204 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,874,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,441 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

