Archrock Inc (AROC) Receives $14.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AROC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.84. Archrock has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.00%.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,642.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Archrock by 90.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 138,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Archrock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

