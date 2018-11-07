Archrock Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archrock in a research report issued on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Archrock’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of AROC opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 2.84. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,317.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $5,395,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 67,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,215 shares in the company, valued at $586,642.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -265.00%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

