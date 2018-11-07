Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,718. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 46.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 26.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 40.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

