Argo Group (ARGO) Given a $72.00 Price Target by Boenning Scattergood Analysts

Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 target price on Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th.

ARGO stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $67.59.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.83 million.

In related news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 12,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $781,647.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Deleon sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $338,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,880 shares of company stock worth $3,439,177 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Argo Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group in the second quarter worth $256,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group in the second quarter worth $272,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Argo Group in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Argo Group during the second quarter valued at $1,328,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

