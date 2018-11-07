Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.15 Million Position in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Five Below by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $347.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $532,054.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,159.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $416,808.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

