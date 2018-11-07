Armor Minerals (A) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.67

Media headlines about Armor Minerals (CVE:A) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Armor Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE:A remained flat at $C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Armor Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.73.

In other Armor Minerals news, Director Robert Pirooz Pirooz sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$38,080.00. Insiders sold a total of 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,880 in the last quarter.

Armor Minerals Company Profile

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

