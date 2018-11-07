Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Artesian Resources worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 42.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 92,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $348.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of -0.03.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

