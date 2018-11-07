Strategem Capital Corp (CVE:SGE) insider Arthur Murray Smolensky acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.87 per share, with a total value of C$27,863.00.

Arthur Murray Smolensky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Strategem Capital alerts:

On Friday, September 28th, Arthur Murray Smolensky acquired 3,100 shares of Strategem Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$5,580.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Arthur Murray Smolensky acquired 100 shares of Strategem Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$180.00.

CVE SGE traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935. Strategem Capital Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$2.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Arthur Murray Smolensky Purchases 14,900 Shares of Strategem Capital Corp (SGE) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/arthur-murray-smolensky-purchases-14900-shares-of-strategem-capital-corp-sge-stock.html.

About Strategem Capital

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.