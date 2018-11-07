Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $1.18 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.5% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,373 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,789,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,175,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after buying an additional 4,230,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,735,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,928,000 after buying an additional 490,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,365,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after buying an additional 356,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/ashburton-jersey-ltd-has-1-18-million-position-in-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.