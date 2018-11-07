Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $384,000 Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,016,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,214,000 after acquiring an additional 465,135 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

BHGE opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

