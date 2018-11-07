Ashland Global (ASH) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97, Briefing.com reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. 1,751,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $193,647.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

