Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) & Optical Cable (OCC) Financial Survey

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) and Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Optical Cable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 1.20% 2.53% 1.68% Optical Cable 0.98% 3.37% 1.83%

Risk and Volatility

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optical Cable has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Optical Cable’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable $425.21 million 0.08 $8.71 million N/A N/A Optical Cable $64.09 million 0.60 -$1.73 million N/A N/A

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has higher revenue and earnings than Optical Cable.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Optical Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Optical Cable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Optical Cable does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Optical Cable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A Optical Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Optical Cable beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs. The company also provides enameled wire for use in the assembly of a range of electrical products consisting of oil-filled transformers, refrigerator motors, telephones, radios, televisions, fan motors, air conditioner compressors, and other electric appliances. In addition, it distributes wire and cable products; and offers project engineering services in the supply, delivery, and installation of power cables. It serves government organizations, electric contracting firms, electrical dealers, and wire and cable factories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for enterprise and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.