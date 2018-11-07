Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. B. Riley upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB opened at $22.00 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $630.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $609,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.