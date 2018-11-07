Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. Bank of America began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

