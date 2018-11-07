Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.54 Million Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,064 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 229,079 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Exelon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,225 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,932 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,658 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

EXC opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

