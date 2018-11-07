Astro Price Reaches $0.38 (ASTRO)

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Astro token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00006053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Astro has traded flat against the dollar. Astro has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00150282 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00255973 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $679.33 or 0.10381453 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Astro Profile

Astro was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. The official website for Astro is astronaut.capital. The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital. Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap. Astro’s official message board is medium.com/astronaut-capital.

Buying and Selling Astro

Astro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astro using one of the exchanges listed above.

