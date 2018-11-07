Athenex (ATNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 122.29%. On average, analysts expect Athenex to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATNX opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Athenex has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $168,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,971.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,422 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,628.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $405,120 and have sold 344,317 shares worth $5,859,972. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athenex stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Athenex worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

