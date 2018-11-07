Athersys (ATHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Athersys had a negative net margin of 106.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 1,087,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,746. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.35.

In related news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 28,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $58,024.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,373 shares in the company, valued at $972,661.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,868 shares of company stock worth $114,875. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Athersys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 80,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Athersys by 214.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 50.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,520 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

