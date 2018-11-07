Atlantica Yield (AY) Price Target Raised to $27.50 at Raymond James

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $323.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.91 million. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 31.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $1,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

