Atlantica Yield (AY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlantica Yield from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Atlantica Yield from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of AY stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Atlantica Yield had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $323.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,774,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

