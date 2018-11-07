Shares of Atlas Mara Ltd (LON:ATMA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 56419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.82).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/atlas-mara-atma-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-1-95.html.

About Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Mara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Mara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.