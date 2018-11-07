ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Stock Price Down 12.8%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.87 and last traded at C$16.98. Approximately 240,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 220,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATA shares. TD Securities upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$299.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.75 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

