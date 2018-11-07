Attunity (ATTU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.34

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 26427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Attunity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The stock has a market cap of $447.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Attunity had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Attunity Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Attunity in the second quarter worth about $531,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Attunity in the second quarter worth about $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Attunity in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Attunity in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Attunity in the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU)

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

