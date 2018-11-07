Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Our Buy rating and $33 price target on shares of Audentes are based on sum-of-the-parts analysis of the company’s pipeline. We value the XLMTM commercial opportunity at $17/share, and CN at $16/share, each of which are based on a 5x P/ S multiple on peak sales of roughly $579M (XLMTM peak sales of about $300M and CN peak sales of approximately $279M in FY2025), discounted at 10% over a 7-year period. Our 5x P/S multiple is below the lower end of historic M&A within the sector (typically in the range of 7-9x).””

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $368,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 12,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLD. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $322,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 471.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

