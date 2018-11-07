Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $480.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

