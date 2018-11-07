Autodesk (ADSK) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.67

Headlines about Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Autodesk earned a daily sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the software company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.92. 2,845,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,291. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/autodesk-adsk-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-67.html.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.