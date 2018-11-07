Autoweb (AUTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Autoweb to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.40. Autoweb has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $9.91.

Several brokerages have commented on AUTO. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Autoweb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In related news, insider Jared Robert Rowe bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

