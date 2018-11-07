AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at National Securities

National Securities downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $332.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 663,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 179,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 50.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.