Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $9.38 on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,498. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $456,620.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Klint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,285,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,656 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/axon-enterprise-aaxn-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.