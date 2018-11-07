B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of IRT opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $847.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $893,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.