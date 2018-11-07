B. Riley Comments on OptimizeRx Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (OTCMKTS:OPRX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptimizeRx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of OPRX opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

OptimizeRx (OTCMKTS:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,634,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Douglas P. Baker sold 4,784 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $57,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

