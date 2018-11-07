B. Riley Lowers American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Price Target to $10.00

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

AXL opened at $12.35 on Monday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David C. Dauch purchased 88,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $1,010,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 93,600 shares of company stock worth $1,076,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

