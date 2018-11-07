B. Riley Reiterates $8.00 Price Target for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) received a $8.00 target price from investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

ENPH opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $498.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,677 shares in the company, valued at $466,903.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

