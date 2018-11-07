B. Riley Trims Century Communities (CCS) Target Price to $37.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Century Communities has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $642.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8,812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Century Communities by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.