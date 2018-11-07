Baader Bank Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Covestro (1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.61 ($94.90).

1COV stock opened at €58.04 ($67.49) on Monday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52 week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

