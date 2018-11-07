Ball Co. (BLL) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,711,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464,861 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $131,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5,484.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,024,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,577,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,917,000 after acquiring an additional 915,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 36.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 548,699 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,738,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 571.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 414,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ball stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

