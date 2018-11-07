Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given a $3.00 price objective by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

BLDP stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $493.09 million, a PE ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $254,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 377.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $231,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

