Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $591.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.