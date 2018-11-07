Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.77 Million Position in Cray Inc. (CRAY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cray were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cray by 19.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cray by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Cray by 2.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cray by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cray by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAY opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Cray Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Cray had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cray Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

