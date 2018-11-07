Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $809.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMTC. FIG Partners raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $441,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $170,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,075 shares of company stock worth $1,422,655. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

