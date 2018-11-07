Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,979 Shares of Materion Corp (MTRN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Materion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.22. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Materion had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

