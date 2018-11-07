Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 122,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,105,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

ASML stock opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $157.95 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/bank-of-montreal-can-cuts-holdings-in-asml-holding-nv-asml.html.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.