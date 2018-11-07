Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

CLH opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 195.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Parry sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $314,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $102,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,907 shares of company stock worth $1,031,693. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

