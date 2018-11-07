Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.79% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2,591.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 399,621 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,090 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIBB. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

