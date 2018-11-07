Bank of The West Boosts Position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIU. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 164.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000.

CIU opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

