Bank of The West Cuts Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

