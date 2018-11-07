Barclays Analysts Give American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) a $15.00 Price Target

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) has been assigned a $15.00 price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David C. Dauch acquired 88,100 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $1,010,507.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 4,500 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,557 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,600 shares of company stock worth $1,076,717 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

