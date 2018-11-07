Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $171,874,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $118,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altice USA by 1,115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,429,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,121 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $65,879,000. Finally, Hunt Lane Capital LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 206.1% in the second quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 5,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.00 and a beta of 0.74. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altice USA to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $2,361,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $712,162.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

